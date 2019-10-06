A 19-year-old man who was standing on Interstate 35 in Wyoming, Minn., north of the Twin Cities was struck and killed by two cars Saturday night, the State Patrol said.
The man was standing on the stripe dividing the two southbound lanes of I-35, less than a mile north of the Hwy. 8 interchange, shortly after 10 p.m. when he was struck by a Toyota RAV4 SUV, then struck again by a Toyota Camry. He was declared dead at the scene, the State Patrol said.
The pedestrian appeared to have been under the influence of alcohol, the patrol’s report said.
STAFF REPORT
