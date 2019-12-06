ST. PAUL, Minn. — A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking in St. Paul at dusk Thursday, police said.

The woman was killed just after 5 p.m. near an intersection in the city's Greater East Side neighborhood.

Several people called 911 to report the crash. First responders found the woman lying in the street. She died at the scene.

A 35-year-old man from Maplewood who was driving the 2009 Kia that struck the woman stopped at the scene and "is fully cooperating" with investigators, according to police spokesman Steve Linders said. Police do not believe he was impaired.

Witnesses told police the woman appeared to have been trying to cross the street when she may have fallen to the ground and was struck.