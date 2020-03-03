A man from Merrifield, Minn., was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night in Crow Wing County.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle near County Roads 3 and 109 in Mission Township about 6:40 p.m.

Deputies arrived and found the man lying in the northbound lanes of County Road 3. The victim, a 51-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, Sheriff Scott Goddard said.

The motorist who hit the man stopped at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, Goddard said.

Neither the identity of the driver nor that of the victim has been released.