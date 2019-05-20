COON RAPIDS, Minn. — An Amtrak train has struck and killed a pedestrian in Coon Rapids.
Police say the southbound train was heading from Seattle to Chicago when it hit a person about 6:30 a.m. Monday. No one else was hurt.
The investigation shut down the two-track rail line in both directions, as well adjacent roadways.
The train eventually continued on the St. Paul's Union Depot where Metro Transit sent buses to the rail stations to pick up its passengers.
