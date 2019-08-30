Green Line trains were briefly delayed Friday afternoon when a pedestrian was struck near the Dale Street Station in St. Paul, according to Metro Transit.
The extent of the person’s injuries were not immediately clear.
Authorities say the crash occurred around 3:15 p.m., ahead of the evening rush hour. Light rail service was disrupted in both directions for about 45 minutes, but trains are back up and running.
