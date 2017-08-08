A Metro Transit Green Line train struck a pedestrian in St. Paul Tuesday afternoon, disrupting light rail service, officials said.

The eastbound train hit the pedestrian shortly after 3 p.m. at Hamline and University avenues, said Metro Transit spokesman Drew Kerr. The extent of the victim's injuries is unknown.

Service has resumed and Kerr said to expect some residual delays as trains get back on schedule.

It's the second time in as many days Green Line service has been disrupted. On Monday, a gas leak just east of the University of Minnesota resulted in evacuations and a transportation shutdown for about four hours. Metro Transit used buses to replace trains between the Raymond and West Bank stations for several hours because of the leak.

Salman Yousafzai