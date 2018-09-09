LONGWOOD, Fla. — Authorities say that an Amtrak train in Florida has struck and killed a pedestrian.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident occurred on Sunday morning in Seminole County. Seminole County is located in central Florida.
In a release authorities said that none of the approximately 100 passengers on the train were hurt.
