A man was seriously hurt when a sport utility vehicle hit him as he crossed Hennepin Avenue between 9th and 10th streets in downtown Minneapolis Thursday afternoon, police said.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was taken by ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center, where his condition is unknown.

Both lanes of Hennepin were closed after the accident, as well as 10th Street N. from Hawthorne to LaSalle Avenues, as crash investigators processed the scene.

The incident occurred about 2:20 p.m., according to scanner reports. When officers arrived, they found the victim bleeding profusely, the reports said.

A police spokesman said investigators didn’t suspect alcohol or any other type of impairment was a factor in the accident. The driver of the SUV remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.