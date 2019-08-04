A pedestrian was run over and killed along an interstate frontage road in Rogers early Sunday, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 12:15 a.m. on Industrial Boulevard as it runs along Interstate 94 to the west of Hwy. 101, according to emergency dispatch audio.

The victim was unconscious after suffering “heavy head trauma,” an officer on the scene report to dispatch. Emergency responders initiated lifesaving efforts, but the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office had personnel on the scene shortly after 3 a.m., the audio disclosed.

Police have yet to release any information about the incident, including the circumstances or the names of those involved. Police Chief Dan Wills said his department would be releasing a statement later Sunday.