The man who suffered severe injuries after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a busy downtown Minneapolis street last week has died, police said.

Michael Lynne Webb, 70, of Minneapolis was walking across Hennepin Avenue, between 9th and 10th streets Sept. 7 when a SUV ran into him, police said. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where police say he succumbed to his injuries the following day.

Both lanes of Hennepin were closed for some time after the accident, as well as 10th Street from Hawthorne to LaSalle avenues, as crash investigators processed the scene. The incident occurred about 2:20 p.m., according to scanner reports. When officers arrived, they found the victim bleeding profusely, the reports said. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said they're still investigating.

The driver, who hasn't been identified, remained on the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

A police spokesman said at the time that investigators didn't suspect alcohol or any other type of impairment was a factor in the accident. But, a cellphone in the front seat of the vehicle, according to an investigator who obtained a search warrant for the phone. Police are trying to determine whether the driver was distracted by his or her phone in the moments before the crash, the warrant said.