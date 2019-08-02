A pedestrian crossing a highway against a red light was struck and killed Thursday night in St. Cloud.

Judith Dvorak Ramirez, 57, of St. Cloud, was crossing the westbound lanes of Hwy. 10 at St. Germain Street E. when she was struck by a Chevy Colorado pickup truck about 11:30 p.m., the State Patrol said.

The driver had a green light, according the patrol's crash report.

Ramirez died at the scene.

The pickup truck driver was identified by the patrol as Julie Ann Gowen, 55, of Breezy Point, Minn. She was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt, the patrol said.

Alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, the patrol said.