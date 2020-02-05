A pedestrian crossing Hiawatha Avenue in south Minneapolis was struck and killed by a motorist early Wednesday.

Police were called to the scene at 26th Street about 3:10 a.m. and found the victim lying in the eastbound lanes of Hiawatha Avenue “with grave injuries,” Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said.

Officers performed CPR on the victim at the scene. The man in his 50s was then taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, where he died a short time later, Elder said.

The 20-year-old male driver who hit the victim stopped at the scene and also attempted to render aid while others called 911, Elder said.

“He did everything he was supposed to do,” Elder said.

Police closed the eastbound lanes for a few hours while they investigated. Preliminary information indicates the driver had a green light when the pedestrian stepped into the street. Police will be looking at traffic camera footage to determine if the pedestrian was in a crosswalk.

There was no indication that the driver was impaired by alcohol or drugs, Elder said.