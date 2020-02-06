The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified the pedestrian who was fatally struck by a motorist while crossing Hiawatha Avenue in south Minneapolis Wednesday.

Kurt Dwane Howe, 54, of Minneapolis, was in the eastbound lanes about 3:10 a.m. when he was hit by a car at E. 26th Street, Minneapolis Police said.

He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where he later died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the medical examiner’s report.

The 20-year-old male driver who hit Howe stopped at the scene and also tried to render aid while others called 911, police department spokesman John Elder said.

“He did everything he was supposed to do,” Elder said.

Preliminary information indicates the driver had a green light when Howe stepped into the street.

Police continue to investigate what led to the crash, but on Wednesday said the driver did not appear to have been impaired by alcohol or drugs.