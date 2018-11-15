A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday afternoon in downtown St. Cloud by a 20-year-old motorist, who fled the scene and was later arrested by police.

Just after 3 p.m., officers responded to the scene on the 500 block of First Avenue N. Witnesses said vehicle traveling westbound on First Avenue struck a pedestrian walking southbound on Fifth Avenue, then sped off. The pedestrian was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, where they later died. Authorities have not released their identity.

The suspect vehicle was located nearby at a residence on the 1300 block of 12th Avenue North. The driver, from St. Cloud, was arrested and booked at Stearns County jail. Charges are pending.

The Star Tribune generally does not name those who have not been charged with a crime.