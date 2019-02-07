A pedestrian was fatally struck while crossing a highway Wednesday night in Elk River, the State Patrol said.

A teen driver heading north on Hwy. 169 struck a man who was crossing the highway just north of Main Street at about 6:52 p.m. The patrol did not say if the victim, identified as a 36-year-old man from Elk River, was in a crosswalk.

The driver, a 17-year-old from Elk River, was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. He was not hurt, the patrol said.

Roads were wet at the time of the crash, which occurred in the northbound lanes of Hwy. 169.