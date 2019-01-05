A motorist stuck two pedestrians crossing a St. Paul street on Friday evening, killing one and seriously injuring the other, and police took the driver into custody.

Emergency dispatch audio reported two victims lying in the road near the intersection of McKnight Road N and Burns Avenue just after 5:45 p.m., including one who wasn’t breathing.

A second pedestrian was transported to Regions Hospital. That person’s condition was unknown.

The driver stopped and was taken into custody for questioning, authorities said.

The crash, which happened across the street from the Villages on McKnight apartment complex, was the third pedestrian fatality in two days in the metro area.

A man and woman were struck and killed during rush hour Thursday on the Roseville-St. Paul border.