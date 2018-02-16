A 15-year-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle in St. Louis Park Thursday evening, authorities said.

According to police and traffic scanner reports, just after 6 p.m., a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at Hwy. 7 and Texas Avenue E.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the victim, identified only as 15-year-old “John Doe,” was in the left lane on Hwy. 7 as a westbound Acura MDX passed through a green light at Texas Avenue and hit him, propelling him into eastbound traffic. An eastbound BMW 330I then hit the teen.

The vehicles’ drivers of both vehicles, Vance P. Dornisch, 24, of Minnetonka, and Donald F. Noack, 59, also of Minnetonka, were not injured.

Hwy. 7 between Blake Road and Texas Avenue were closed in both directions for several hours as investigators worked.