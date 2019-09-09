A pedestrian was struck by a Green Line train Monday afternoon in St. Paul.

An eastbound train "made contact with a person" just east of the intersection of University Avenue and Grotto Street about 12:35 p.m., said Metro Transit spokesman Drew Kerr.

It was not immediately known how serious the pedestrian's injuries were. The person was transported to a hospital, Kerr said.

Train service in both directions was briefly halted, but service in both directions had resumed as of 1:15 p.m., Kerr said.

Riders were being directed to use bus Route 16 while train service was suspended.