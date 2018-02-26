A teenager struck and killed by a Northstar Commuter train Sunday night in Elk River has been identified as Grayson McKay Dow.

The teen’s identity was released Monday by Metro Transit and confirmed by his mother in a Facebook post.

“My oldest son was killed tonight, words can’t express how absolutely devastated I am,” wrote the teen’s mother, Bridget Dow. “Grayson you are so loved!!”

Dow, 17, of Elk River, and another person were walking west on the tracks in the vicinity Ogden Street SW. and 192nd Avenue NW in Elk River around 6 p.m. Sunday when a train approached. The other person realized a train was coming and got off the tracks, but Dow did not. He was hit and died at the scene, officials said.

The collision was not near an intersection.

“We’re asking the question everyone wants to know, which is, ‘Why were these individuals on the tracks?’ ” Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla said.

Metro Transit is investigating, along with Elk River Police Department and the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office.