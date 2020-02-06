A pickup struck and fatally injured a pedestrian who was standing near a vehicle stalled in the traffic lane of Hwy. 46 in Itasca County late Tuesday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Tommy John Schultz, 45, of Squaw Lake, Minn., was hit by a southbound 2017 GMC Sierra as he stood near a southbound vehicle stalled at Milepost 32 in Alvwood Township at 9:12 p.m., the patrol said. Schultz died at the scene.

The Sierra’s driver, Samuel Vernon Krueger, 30, of Max Township, Minn., was not hurt. Alcohol is not suspected to have been a factor, the patrol said.

