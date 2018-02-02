A pedestrian suffered fatal injuries when she was struck by a vehicle in Minneapolis Thursday evening, authorities said.

Officers were called to Penn Avenue S. and W. 54th Street about 8:30 p.m. on a report of an accident. The woman was hit by a vehicle headed south on Penn, police said. She was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where she died.

The woman may not have been using a crosswalk when she was struck, police said. The vehicle’s driver that hit her is cooperating with investigators, they said.

The Hennepin County medical examiner’s office will release the woman’s name after an autopsy.

KAREN ZAMORA