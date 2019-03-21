A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed near St. Paul College in St. Paul Thursday morning.

The pedestrian crossing the street at the intersection of John Ireland Boulevard and Kellogg Boulevard was hit around 6:30 a.m., according to police scanner chatter.

The intersection just off Interstate 94 where the crash occurred and the immediate area is closed to traffic while the scene is being processed, police said in a statement. Drivers were asked to use alternative routes.

Few other details were immediately available, but were expected to be released later Thursday, police said.

From Jan 1 through Feb. 28, there have been 25 crashes involving vehicles and those on foot. Those crashes led to 23 injuries and one death, according to city statistics tracking crashes involving pedestrians and bicyclists.