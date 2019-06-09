A pedestrian standing on the tracks in northwestern Minnesota was struck by a freight train early Sunday, authorities said.

The incident involving a BNSF Railway train occurred about 12:15 a.m. in Frazee between the Lake and 5th street crossings in the heart of downtown, according to police.

Police officers and Becker County sheriff's deputies located the victim, described only as a male. His identity will be released upon notification of relatives.

"The person was along the tracks, not at a road crossing," said BNSF spokeswoman Amy McBeth.

Train traffic resumed about 2:30 a.m., McBeth said.