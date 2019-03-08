The number of pedestrians killed in traffic in the United States is approaching a three-decade high, contributing to what has been an “alarming rise” in such deaths in recent years, according to a new study.

An estimated 6,227 pedestrians were killed in traffic in 2018, according to the study from the Governors Highway Safety Association, a projection based on data from the first half of the year. That figure represents a striking rise from a decade earlier, when 4,109 pedestrians were killed in traffic.

“I’ve been in this business for 36 years and I’ve never seen a pattern like this,” said Richard Retting, who wrote the report and has worked in a variety of traffic engineering and safety roles for the New York City Department of Transportation, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and other federal and local transportation agencies.

The report cited alcohol use, speeding, unsafe infrastructure and the prevalence of SUVs as some of the biggest problems contributing to the fatalities. It also suggested that the increased use of smartphones may contribute to such deaths.

“We can’t say in any definitive way that the amount of wireless data and the amount of smartphone use is an exact cause, but the relationship is uncanny and it’s not unrelated,” Retting said. “The fact is that many, many smartphones are used while people are driving cars.”

With smartphone use on the rise, both drivers and pedestrians are at risk of being increasingly distracted. According to the report, the number of smartphones in active use increased more than fivefold between 2009 and 2017 and was matched by an even larger increase in annual wireless data traffic.

Some of the increase can be attributed to population growth, but that was not the largest factor, according to Jonathan Adkins, executive director of the Governors Highway Safety Association. “That doesn’t mean that it’s acceptable,” he added.

“We are driving more and driving deadlier cars,” said Emiko Atherton, director of the National Complete Streets Coalition.

Also of concern: City dwellers who cannot afford to drive are being pushed into suburbs that are not designed to be walkable, Atherton said.

“When you combine high-speed, high-volume roads with sprawl, it’s a perfect recipe for death,” she added.

In recent years, cities across the country have worked to tackle the problem, adopting “Vision Zero” plans, modeled on a successful Swedish initiative of the same name, with the goal of eliminating traffic fatalities outright. But while many cities have made progress toward that goal, pedestrian deaths have proved difficult to eradicate.

In New York, for example, overall traffic deaths fell to their lowest levels in more than a century last year, though pedestrian deaths increased, mirroring the longer-term trend nationwide. The last time the number of pedestrian deaths in the country was higher was 1990, when 6,482 people were killed.

Nationally, overall traffic deaths fell 6 percent from 2008 to 2017, but pedestrian deaths rose 35 percent over that same period.

“Vehicles are becoming safer, but as pedestrians we don’t have that same armor protecting us,” Adkins said.