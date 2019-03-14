NEW DELHI — Indian police say part of a pedestrian bridge connecting a train station with road has collapsed in Mumbai, killing at least one person and injuring more than a dozen others.

Police in Mumbai, India's financial and entertainment capital, say rescuers are searching for others possibly trapped under the bridge.

The Press Trust of India news agency says some motorists driving under the bridge when it collapsed Thursday were among those injured.

In 2017, a stampede broke out on a crowded pedestrian bridge connecting two railway stations in Mumbai, killing at least 22 people and injuring 32 others.