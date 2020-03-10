A man run over by a driver in a residential area of Rochester last week has died, police said Tuesday.

Ricky L. Tomfohrde, 60, of Rochester, died Monday after being hospitalized for injuries suffered about 5:40 a.m. on March 3 near 6th Avenue and 7th Street NW., said Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

Police identified the driver as 60-year-old Darlene Barth, of nearby Preston.

Moilanen declined to reveal any specifics about the crash including where Tomfohrde was walking at the time.

Investigators continue to look into the circumstances of the crash and whether any charges are warranted.