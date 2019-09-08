Peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season. Wet Week Ahead

Extended Forecast

SUNDAY: Soggy southern MN. Chilly. Winds: ESE 5-10. High: 62.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, but dry. Winds: E 5. Low: 55.

MONDAY: Dry start. PM storms & heavier rain. Winds: SE 10-15. High: 70.

TUESDAY: Drying out. Peeks of stickier sunshine. Winds: WSW 7-12. Wake-up: 63. High: 81.

WEDNESDAY: Unsettled again. More PM t-storms. Winds: E 10-20. Wake-up: 65. High: 80.

THURSDAY: Lingering rain and rumbles. Winds: WNW 8-13. Wake-up: 66. High: 78.

FRIDAY: Breezy and cooler with spits of rain. Winds: W 10-20. Wake-up: 61. High: 69.

SATURDAY: Finally a dry day? Not as nippy. Winds: ESE 5-10. Wake-up: 54 High: 75.

______________________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

September 8th

1985: An F1 tornado touches down in Faribault County causing $25,000 worth of damage, and hail up to 1 3/4 inches falls in Freeborn and Waseca Counties.

1968: 1 3/4 inch hail falls in Goodhue County.

1931: A record high is set in St. Cloud with a temperature of 102 degrees Fahrenheit.

__________________________________________________

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

September 8th

Average High: 75F (Record: 99F set in 1931)

Average Low: 56F (Record: 36F set in 1883)

Record Rainfall: 1.52" set in 1885

Record Snowfall: NONE

_________________________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

September 8th

Sunrise: 6:43am

Sunset: 7:37pm

Hours of Daylight: ~12 hours & 54 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 3 minutes & 3 seconds

Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 2 hours & 43 minutes

__________________________________________________________

Moon Phase for September 8th at Midnight

3.2 Days Since First Quarter Moon

___________________________________

What's in the Night Sky?

"Look for the planet Saturn in the vicinity of the moon as darkness falls on September 7 and 8, 2019. Saturn is actually a bit brighter than a 1st-magnitude star, but this world still might be hard to see in the moon’s glare. If so, try placing your finger over the obtrusive waxing gibbous moon for a better view of Saturn, the most distant world that you can easily see with the eye alone. For all the world, the moon is seen in between Saturn and the king planet Jupiter on September 7. Below, we show you a more expanded view of the sky that includes both Saturn and Jupiter. Although the chart is especially made for mid-northern North American latitudes, you can still find Saturn rather easily from anywhere worldwide. Look first for Jupiter – by far the brightest “star” in the evening sky, and that “star” on the other side of the moon on September 7 will be Saturn."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

___________________________________________________________________________

Average Tornadoes By State in September

According to NOAA, the number of tornadoes in September is quite a bit across much of the nation, especially across the southern US. However, folks across the Plains and Upper Midwest still see (on average) a fair amount of tornadoes. Note that Minnesota typically sees 2 tornadoes, which is much lower than our average peak of in June (15).

______________________________________________________________________________

2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows 1,461 tornadoes since the beginning of the year. May was a very active month and produced several hundred tornadoes across the Central uS and across parts of the Ohio Valley.

_______________________________________________________________________________ 2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through September 4th suggests that there have been a total of 1,461 which is above the 2005-2015 short term average of 1199. Interestingly, this has been the busiest tornado season since 2011, when nearly 1,779 tornadoes were reported.

________________________________________________________________________

Sunday Weather Outlook

High Temps on Sunday will be quite cool across the northern tier of the nation with readings running nearly -5F ot -15F below average for early September. Meanwhile, folks in the Southern Plains and the Southeast will still be dealing with summer heat and possibly even some record highs!

___________________________________________________________________________ Record Heat in the South on Sunday Here's a look at potential record highs for Sunday, September 8th. Note that locations from near Dallas/Ft. Worth to the Lower Mississippi Valley and the Floriday Panhandle could all see record to near record highs. It may even touch 100F in a few spots - WHEW!

_________________________________________________________________

National Weather Outlook

Folks along the East Coast are finally free and clear of inclement weather conditions that Hurricane Dorian brought last week. However, some spots were hit extremely hard by the system and will be cleaning up over the next several days and weeks. Weather conditions in the Central and Western US look to be a bit more active now as storms systems develop and slide east. Areas of strong to severe storms can't be ruled out with locally heavy rain. This somewhat active weather pattern looks to continue over the next 5 to 7 days.



______________________________________________________________________________

Heavy Ranifall Potential

Here's the 7-day precipitation forecast from NOAA's WPC, which suggests widespread heavy rainfall possible across parts of the Upper Midwest. It appears that several storm systems will move through the region with a few strong to severe storms and localized flooding. This rain will likely add to what has been an already very wet 2019 across much of the region.



_________________________________________________________________________

"As Disasters Multiply, Billions in Recovery Funds Go Unspent"

"The Trump administration is sitting on tens of billions of dollars in unspent recovery money meant to help Americans recover from disasters, leaving people less able to rebound from the effects of Hurricane Dorian and other storms. As of June 30, the government had spent less than one-third of the $107 billion provided by Congress following the hurricanes and wildfires of 2017 and 2018, federal data show. The Department of Housing and Urban Development, which received $37 billion — more than any other agency — had spent less than $75 million. That money is meant to help cities and states rebuild after a disaster. It is often used to fix roads, drainage systems and other infrastructure, or to repair or elevate houses in low-lying, vulnerable areas."



___________________________________________________________________________



"Watch hurricane hunters shoot through Dorian’s stadium-like eye"

"Dorian has lived a wild life. After forming as an innocuous tropical depression (winds less than 38 mph or less) on August 24, the growing storm later passed over remarkably warm oceanwaters, which helped the cyclone intensify into a monstrous Category 5 hurricane packing 185 winds — one of the most powerful Atlantic storms on record. The potent, and soon deadly, storm then parked itself over the northern Bahamas, where the cyclone virtually stalled for a day, wreaking catastrophic damage upon Grand Bahama and Abaco islands. "It was a crazy one," Jeff Weber, a meteorologist at the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research, said Tuesday."



____________________________________________________________________________



"Another ‘Warm Blob’ Is Forming In The Pacific Ocean"

"An ocean ‘heat-wave’ has formed in the Pacific Ocean over the last few months, and its resemblance to the ‘Warm Blob’ of 2014 and 2015 has scientists worried. The last ‘Blob’ was exacerbated by a simultaneous strong El Niño, and caused ocean temperatures to rise and endure at 7 degrees Fahrenheit above average. The prolonged heat wave caused massive die-offs of seabirds and salmon, while prompting mackerel, squid, and rockfish populations to boom. Now, scientists are worried we are in for another ocean heat-wave. A bundle of warm water stretching from Alaska to Mexico has formed, and already ranks as the second largest marine heat wave in the northern Pacific Ocean in the last 40 years. “It’s on a trajectory to be as strong as the prior event,” explains Dr. Andrew Leising, a research scientist at NOAA Fisheries’ Southwest Fisheries Science Center and developer of a marine heat-wave tracker. “Already, on its own, it is one of the most significant events that we’ve seen.” Based on research led by the University of Washington’s Hillary Scannell, the timing of this heat wave, about 5 years after the last, makes a lot of sense."





_________________________________________________________________________

"These round homes have survived every major hurricane in the last 50 years, including Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. Take a look."

"Hurricane Dorian swept through the Bahamas earlier this week, leaving behind a trail of devastation, including waist-deep floods and flattened homes. The storm has killed at least 20 people. The Red Cross reports that Dorian damaged or destroyed around 13,000 houses in the Bahamas after making landfall there on Sunday as a Category 5 hurricane with wind speeds of up to 185 miles per hour. For the past 50 years, the design company Deltec Homes has developed circular houses that are especially resistant hurricanes like Dorian. So far, all of the company's structures in the Bahamas seem to have survived the storm, the company said. Take a look at how Deltec's properties are able to withstand hurricane-force winds."



___________________________________________________________________________

"World’s largest solar plant at sea is installed at Maldives resort"

"There’s more than sunbathers and yachts floating near the resort Lux* South Ari Atoll in the Maldives. The five-star property, located on the beautiful island of Dhidhoofinolhu, called on SwimSol to provide its patented SolarSea system, the world’s largest solar power plant at sea, to help power the island resort. The SolarSea technology helps gather solar energy to power the island and can withstand the often brutal conditions caused by waves, storms and saltwater. “Innovation is key to achieving true sustainability, and we are happy to partner with Swimsol to work toward our goal of minimizing our ecological footprint,” said Jonas Amstad, general manager at Lux* South Ari Atoll. Solar energy is not a new concept to the resort, as it was already using a Swimsol rooftop system before deciding to go beyond its shores with 12 SolarSea platforms on the sea. The floating solar panels are not only saving money but reducing the resort’s carbon footprint. The property’s solar capacity increased by 40 percent and reached 678 kWp — enough to power all of the resort’s guest villas at peak times. Lux* South Ari Atoll is saving more than 260,000 liters of diesel annually, an amount that was once needed to produce the same amount of power via combustion engines."





"Ocean Heat Wave Off U.S. West Coast Could Badly Disrupt Marine Life, Scientists Say"

"Federal scientists said Thursday they are monitoring a new ocean heat wave off the U.S. West Coast, a development that could badly disrupt marine life including salmon, whales and sea lions. The expanse of unusually warm water stretches from Alaska to California, researchers with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday. It resembles a similar heat wave about five years ago that was blamed for poorer survival rates for young salmon, more humpback whales becoming entangled in fishing gear as they hunted closer to shore, and an algae bloom that shut down crabbing and clamming. “Given the magnitude of what we saw last time, we want to know if this evolves on a similar path,” said Chris Harvey, a research scientist at the Northwest Fisheries Science Center. NOAA Fisheries said the water has reached temperatures more than 5 degrees Fahrenheit above average. It remains to be seen whether this heat wave dissipates more quickly than the last one, the agency said."



_______________________________________________________________________

"Why All the Consequences of Climate Change Can Look So Different"

"The term climate change is often used interchangeably with global warming. But while overall global temperatures are warming, the effects of climate change are not limited to hotter temperatures. (In fact, some locations are forecasted to get cooler.) A historically destructive wildfire season plagued California, while heavy storms set last July’s rainfall records on the East Coast of the US. That’s not to mention 2018’s hurricane season. Understanding the underlying statistics can help explain why all the repercussions of climate change can look so different. Last July was a key example of this kind of variability: record-setting highs across the globe were coupled with devastating extreme weather events like monsoons in India and floodingin South Carolina. Imagine climate as a bell curve, where the height on the curve indicates how often something occurs. Natural things often have this shape, called a normal distribution — examples include adult height, the dimensions of almonds, and proteins found in human blood are all roughly normally distributed. This means that more common values tend to be closer to the average (also called the mean), while much larger and much smaller values are less numerous. For example, the mean height for men is 5’9”, so it’s more likely for men to be between 5’6” and 6’0” tall than it is to meet someone who is 7’ tall."



__________________________________________________________________________

"Tiny NASA satellite gets fascinating 3D peek inside Hurricane Dorian"

"We've seen Hurricane Dorian from inside the eye, from satellites and looking down from the International Space Station. A tiny experimental NASA weather satellite has now given us a fascinating view from under the hurricane's hood. Tempest-D is a CubeSat roughly the size of a box of cereal. This inexpensive satellite is on a demonstration mission to show if it can track storms. If successful, it could set the stage for launching a series of low-cost CubeSats that can follow storms across the globe. The satellite shows us the layers inside Dorian in 3D. "The CubeSat used its miniaturized radio-wave-based instrument to see through the clouds, revealing different depths of the hurricane with areas with heavy rainfall and moisture being pulled into the storm," NASA said in a statement on Wednesday. NASA shared an animated version of Tempest-D's data, giving an unusual perspective on the hurricane."



_____________________________________________________________________________



"We Mapped All The Fires That Burned In The Amazon In August"

"There have been more than 90,000 fires throughout the Amazon rainforest in 2019, according to Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research (INPE). In August, smoke from the burns blackened the sky in cities as distant as São Paulo and caught the world’s attention. A spike in deforestation is in part to blame, as farmers have cleared land for livestock, cultivation, and development, encouraged by Brazil’s far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, and his campaign promises. The number of fires observed in the rainforest have been trending downward after the early 2000s, when deforestation was rampant. But 2019 has seen more fires compared to recent years, and August saw a spike ahead of the annual season when fires are typically more frequent: The state of Amazonas had 11,412 fires in August alone, compared to 16,587 in all of 2018. Across the Amazon overall last month, there were more than 66,000 fires, according to NASA."



______________________________________________________________________

"Let’s be grateful for NOAA’s Hurricane Dorian forecasting, but let’s make it better | Editorial"

"Here’s a banality you hear fairly often: The government can’t do anything right. Here’s something the government did pretty well in recent days: Forecasting Dorian. We can already hear the howls of protest from the crowd that thinks a storm’s path ought to be set in stone from the moment it forms. They’re disappointed Dorian didn’t get shredded by passing over mountainous Hispaniola on its way toward Florida. Or maybe they’re skeptical because a longer-range forecast at one point showed the scary hurricane coming ashore near West Palm Beach before shifting more to the east (thank goodness). Forecasting isn’t that simple. It’s the opposite of simple. As reported in the Tampa Bay Times, Hurricane Dorian was a tough puzzle to solve. The Bermuda high steering it toward Florida was slowly breaking down, but we haven’t figured out how to monitor and measure that high-pressure system’s changes very well because it’s over the sea, not land. Another complicating factor was that Dorian got really powerful really fast, and that can alter the way a hurricane behaves. But forecasters don’t completely understand what causes “rapid intensification” and how that affects a storm. Hurricane forecasting is a complex science that depends in large part on how much we choose to spend on people and technology. For example, researchers have developed disposable but costly drones that can fly into hurricanes and provide much better information than the small sensors that are parachuted into storms."

______________________________________________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX