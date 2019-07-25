Heading into the hottest and driest months of the wildfire season, the Department of the Interior is short hundreds of firefighters, a result of recruitment problems and the longest federal government shutdown in history.

Based on interviews and internal agency memos obtained through a public records request, the Los Angeles Times found that the agency had at least 241 fewer seasonal firefighters available than expected.

Nearly 60% of California’s 33 million acres of forest is owned and managed by two federal agencies, the Interior Department and the Forest Service. They are often aided by state firefighters with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

This year’s shortfall appears to stem, in part, from the Interior Department’s struggle to hire seasonal firefighters in the aftermath of the shutdown. These employees, who are brought on for several months each summer, are typically hired in January and trained over the spring.

The agency, however, did not meet its expectations. In an e-mail to the Times, an Interior Department spokeswoman wrote that just 1,359 seasonal firefighters had been hired for the year, short of the 1,600-person goal agency officials outlined in a January memo.

A spokeswoman said the higher figure was an approximation and that the agency is prepared for fire season.

It’s unclear whether the Forest Service is also understaffed. A Forest Service spokeswoman said the number of firefighters hired for the summer was not available.

