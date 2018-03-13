WASHINGTON — The peak bloom period for Washington, D.C.'s cherry blossoms has been pushed back.
News outlets report the National Park Service announced Monday afternoon that it is pushing back the peak bloom date from the March 17-to-20 window to March 27 to 31.
National Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst says according to the weather forecast, the area is having colder-than-expected temperatures which have resulted in the adjustment of the peak bloom prediction.
Peak bloom occurs when 70 percent of the Yoshino cherry trees are in bloom. The park service says the cherry blossoms' flowers can last up to 10 days once they bloom.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
How AP's investigation into childhood sex assault took shape
The Pentagon says it does not know how often the children of service members sexually assault one another on military bases.To answer that question, The…
National
Military bases unprepared for childhood sex assault
When the children of U.S. service members sexually assault one another on a military base there often is no justice.That's because federal law governs civilians…
Books
English edition of Pope Francis book coming in August
The English-language edition of Pope Francis' latest book is coming out this summer.
Variety
Beam fills 15 millionth barrel of bourbon since Prohibition
Bourbon barrel No. 15 million has taken its place in a Jim Beam warehouse in Kentucky.
Music
Pink soars in tour de force at the X
She was the right mix of acrobatic daring, believable singing of meaningful pop.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.