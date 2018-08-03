BETHEL, N.Y. — A collection of photos and movies from the 1969 Woodstock music festival have been posted online .
The Museum at Bethel Woods posted the archival images for the first time, two weeks before the 49th anniversary of the famous concert.
The archive features photos and video from almost 30 contributors who were at the scene of the three-day concert that kicked off on Aug. 15, 1969, in Bethel, New York.
The images are posted at https://photoarchive.museumatbethelwoods.org .
The museum is located at the Bethel Woods Center for the arts, a 12-year-old amphitheater concert venue built on the site of the '69 music festival.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Markets Right Now: Stocks edge higher after July jobs report
The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
Variety
Lynching memorial draws 100,000 visitors in first 3 months
The nation's first memorial to victims of lynching has drawn more than 100,000 visitors in its first three months — far exceeding some earlier estimates.
National
1st year of Nevada marijuana sales exceeds expectations
Nevada regulators and industry insiders say the state's first year of broad marijuana legalization has exceeded even their highest expectations, with sales and tax collections already surpassing year-end projections by 25 percent.
National
Charlottesville rally organizer drops lawsuit against city
The primary organizer of a deadly white nationalist rally is no longer suing Charlottesville, Virginia, over the city's refusal to grant him a permit for another event.
Variety
US employers add 157,000 jobs, jobless rate hits 3.9 pct.
U.S. employers slowed their hiring in July, adding 157,000 jobs, a solid gain but below the healthy pace in the first half of this year.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.