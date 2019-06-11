Peace Marchers Meet the Taliban

Packing umbrellas and spare sandals, Afghanistan's quixotic band of peace marchers invaded the heart of Taliban territory this month and finally succeeded in their long-delayed quest to sit down with the Afghan government's enemy.

Face to face, over cups of green tea, they found the enemy looked much like themselves and had the same desire for peace that had brought these 30 marchers on their arduous and risky mission. But the marchers also said they found that both the Taliban and the Afghan government had the same sort of leaders — unwilling to make the kinds of compromises that could end the war, now in its 18th year, even when their followers wanted it.

"Their leaders told us that we could persuade their fighters about peace, but their leaders will never change their minds until their demands are granted," said the marchers' leader, Iqbal Khyber.

New York Times