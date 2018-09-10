For coffee lovers in downtown Minneapolis, there were once very few options outside of Starbucks, Caribou and Dunn Brothers. That changed in recent years with the openings of locally-owned cafes such as Penny’s, Blackeye and Gray Fox Coffee.

Peace Coffee has been another indie staple accessible by the skyway, with two locations in Capella Tower. Today (Sept. 10), the Minneapolis-based roaster opened its third location, this one in the lobby of the newly remodeled 901 Marquette/AT&T Tower (at 9th and Marquette).

Peace is known for its organic and fair trade coffee, sold in colorful bags at grocery stores across the Twin Cities. This is its fourth coffee shop after the original in south Minneapolis, and the two Capella cafes, which opened in 2014 and 2015 (at S. 6th St. and 2nd Av. S.).

This new Peace will serve a rotating selection of drip and pour-over coffees, as well as espresso drinks and Rishi Tea. Pastries come from the acclaimed Patisserie 46 and Sift Gluten Free bakery.

The lobby café is a part of an extensive makeover of AT&T Tower with a sleek design, lots of seating, big windows and a fireplace.

Info:

901 S Marquette Ave., Minneapolis

612- 248-8670

peacecoffee.com

(Above photos provided by Peace)