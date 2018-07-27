Three weeks after a British man informed PayPal that his wife had died and that her account should be closed, he got an unexpected reply. Her death, he was told, was in violation of the company’s contract rules.

“You are in breach of condition 15.4(c) of your agreement with PayPal Credit as we have received notice that you are deceased,” said the letter to the woman, Lindsay Durdle, 37, who had died of cancer.

Her husband, Howard Durdle, 40, read the company’s list of potential consequences, including the firm shutting down her account — which is all he wanted in the first place. He decided to focus on the irony of that rather than to take offense at the letter itself.

“With grief, there are ups and downs,” he said. “There are days when you are very fragile, and there are days when you are feeling stronger. We are lucky that this week I was feeling quite strong.”

PayPal said in a statement that it apologized “for the understandable distress this letter caused” and was investigating the situation. “As soon as our teams became aware of this mistake, we contacted Mr. Durdle directly to offer our support,” the company said.

A PayPal spokesman declined to specify how such a letter was sent in the first place or what, in any, changes had been made since the episode. Durdle said a representative for the company told him by phone the letter possibly stemmed from a software glitch, poor letter template or human mistake.

“I believe they want to fix that and make it good,” he said.

The letter highlighted a continuing debate over how sensitive companies should be to the bereaved.

In 2014, OfficeMax faced criticism over its marketing after the father of a teenager killed in a car crash received a promotional mailer addressed to “Mike Seay/Daughter Killed in Car Crash/Or Current Business.” The same year, Facebook came under scrutiny for its “Year in Review” feature, which sent a man pictures of his dead daughter.

Companies should think about how, when targeting potential customers, to better take into account personal tragedies, said Adam Galinsky, a professor at Columbia Business School. He called the PayPal letter an “egregious failure.”

“It can create a strong backlash against companies,” he said.

Robert Weissman, the president of the nonprofit group Public Citizen, which advocates consumer rights, said companies could continue to face embarrassing situations as they increasingly use algorithms to dictate outreach and marketing.

“It would be a fair bet that the increasing reliance on them is going to lead to more mistakes,” he said.

When they happen, they often become big news, said Manuel H. Newburger, a lawyer who teaches consumer law at the University of Texas at Austin.

“It’s too high-profile, it’s too newsworthy,” he said. “I think that makes it hard for companies to get away with this without facing a lot of pushback.”

Durdle said he took his story public because he wanted companies like PayPal to do better.

“The reason I’m making the noise about it, my aim is to try to draw some attention to it so that doesn’t happen again,” he said. “It can be hugely damaging for people who are trying to recover.”