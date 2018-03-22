An elderly couple from Paynesville, Minn., were found dead in their vehicle hours after they and their adult grandson who lived with them were reported missing, authorities said early Friday.

On Thursday night, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and Paynesville police had asked for the public’s help in finding Wilbert (Willie) Scheel, 93, his wife, Gloria Scheel, 80, and their grandson, Gregory A. Scheel.

After an initial report that “all parties and vehicles have been accounted for,” the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office said the couple’s bodies were found about 5:10 p.m. in Kandiyohi County in their 2011 Prius.

About 9:10 p.m., Gregory Scheel was taken into custody in Kandiyohi County “south of where the Prius was located,” Stearns County authorities said.

The grandson was booked into the Kandiyohi County jail, and teams from both sheriff’s offices, Paynesville police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension continue to investigate. Authorities plan further updates on Friday.

The alarm was raised Thursday by other family members after the couple had missed an appointment and could be located, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office said. They had last been seen about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Teal’’s Market in Paynesville, according to the missing-persons alert.

Gregory Scheel

Gregory Scheel also hadn’t showed up for work Wednesday night in Paynesville, authorities had said.