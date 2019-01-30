A man shot in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood Tuesday night died at a hospital and police chased down a suspect believed to have fired the fatal shot.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Minnehaha Avenue about 9 p.m. on a call of shots fired. Witnesses told police the victim was taken by private vehicle to Regions Hospital, where he was unsuccessfully treated for apparent gunshot wounds, St. Paul Police said.

About an hour later as investigators processed the crime scene, officers searching the neighborhood spotted a man who matched the description of the shooter on 6th Street.

As they attempted to stop the suspect, he fled on foot. Police lost sight of the suspect as he ducked behind a home. A moment later officers heard a gunshot, then located the man they were looking for suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a police department spokesman said.

Paramedics and officers rendered aid to the man, who was taken to Regions Hospital and treated for a noncritical injury.

Police found a handgun at the scene.

This is the fourth homicide in St. Paul this year.

Neither the name of the victim nor the suspect has been released. The Ramsey County medical examiner will determine the cause of death.