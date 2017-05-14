A typical day of tipping for Nick DeVita goes something like this:

Bar? “Definitely.”

Ice cream cone? “No.”

Starbucks? “No.”

“It’s arbitrary,” said DeVita, 31. “It’s difficult to know who to tip and who not to.”

Being a consumer has never been easier. But when it comes to tipping, there still seems to be widespread uncertainty, along with complaints about tip inflation and creeping concern about tip ubiquity.

The debate over who and how much to tip has been playing out for more than a century. In 1916, an essay called “The Itching Palm: A Study of the Habit of Tipping in America” made the case that tipping culture was an offense to democracy.

But for those who work in the service industry, the system remains built on gratuities.

For Luis Ramirez, a barista at a cafe in New York City, the advent of payment apps like Square — with its suggested tipping screen — has boosted his tips.

A year ago, he was working at a cafe that relied on the old-fashioned tip jar. “I got $2.30 working 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.,” he said. “It was like nothing at all.” Now, with customers prompted to tip by an app, he said he made between $50 and $100 in gratuities while doing the same amount of work.

“When they pay for a coffee and see the screen asking about tip, it’s subconscious,” he said. “They decide to do it.”

Edie Campbell-Urban, a spokeswoman for Square, said that data on consumers’ habits, gathered by the company, showed that subtle social pressure could increase tips.

People are more likely to tip if not doing so requires clicking on a “no tip” option. And nearly half of the people surveyed said proximity to the server or cashier while entering a tip amount would “probably” or “definitely” increase their likelihood to tip.

But Michael Lynn, a professor of consumer behavior at Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration, said that consumers have a complicated relationship with tipping.

By examining consumer data, he found that tipping can heighten customer satisfaction. But what if tipping were removed?

A few restaurateurs — including a handful in the Twin Cities — have eliminated tipping. However, some have decided to reinstitute tipping because of consumer backlash.

Lynn cautioned that it was also “easy to overestimate people’s awareness and knowledge of the social norm” when it came to tipping. He conducted a study of diners that asked how much they should tip after a meal.

Overall, he said, helping consumers with their tipping decisions was something they liked. “When a company facilitates tipping, that just makes it easier on the customer,” he said.

When businesses set suggested tips too high, however, they run a greater risk of no tip at all.