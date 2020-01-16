NEW YORK — Payless ShoeSource has emerged from bankruptcy for the second time, with a focus on international markets.
The Topeka, Kansas-based said Thursday it wants to reinvigorate Latin America, its largest business unit.
It will also relaunch its U.S. e-commerce site and open some stores in the U.S. , but no details were offered.
Payless filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February 2019 and shuttered the remaining 2,000-plus stores in North America.
The latest bankruptcy filing didn't affect its 710 franchises or stores in Latin America, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.
The chain filed for Chapter 11 for the first time in April 2017.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
National
PolyMet will appeal permit ruling to Minnesota Supreme Court
PolyMet Mining Inc. said Thursday it will ask the Minnesota Supreme Court to overturn a ruling that canceled three permits needed for its proposed copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota.
National
Buttigieg decision on police chief shadows presidential run
Karen DePaepe had been waiting all day for a call back from Pete Buttigieg.
Business
Confident consumers lift US retail sales in December
U.S. retail sales rose at a solid pace last month, evidence that Americans were willing to spend during the winter holidays after a sluggish November.
National
Group finds US aircraft approval process effective and safe
A government committee reviewing how the Federal Aviation Administration certifies new passenger planes for flight has determined that the system is safe and effective but…
Variety
Starbucks expands presence in low-income communities
Starbucks is expanding a program that tries to help low-income communities by opening coffee shops and hiring local workers.