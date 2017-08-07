A new exit plaza for cars departing all parking ramps at Terminal 1-Lindbergh at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport opened Sunday morning.

The new exit plaza and pay stations are located closer to Hwy. 5 than the current exit plaza, which will be razed. A new 5,000-car parking ramp is planned for the site of the current exit plaza, necessitating its relocation.

After leaving the exit plaza, drivers will make a series of right hand turns to join the outbound road with enough time to choose between exits to Bloomington or Minneapolis/St. Paul on Hwy 5.

The new outbound roadway will also catch the attention of drivers dropping off or picking up at MSP, as it will take them past the Post Office and also the new Hotel. The new roadway replaces two tight corners with two bends that should improve the flow of traffic.

Here is what the drive will look like.