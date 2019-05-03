Minnesota Twins (19-10, first in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (17-13, second in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kyle Gibson (2-0, 4.88 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) Yankees: James Paxton (2-2, 3.38 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins travel to Yankee Stadium to play the New York Yankees.

The Yankees are 8-7 in home games. New York has hit 47 home runs this season, sixth in the majors. Luke Voit leads them with nine, averaging one every 12.4 at-bats.

The Twins are 8-5 on the road. Minnesota has hit 52 home runs this season, third in the American League. Eddie Rosario leads them with 11, averaging one every 10.2 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Voit leads the Yankees with nine home runs and is batting .277. Gary Sanchez is 10-for-38 with two doubles, five home runs and 15 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 18 extra base hits and is batting .336. Max Kepler is 11-for-36 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .263 batting average, 4.36 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Twins: 7-3, .224 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 10-day IL (shoulder), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Aaron Hicks: 10-day IL (back), Clint Frazier: 10-day IL (ankle), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), DJ LeMahieu: day-to-day (knee), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 10-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 10-day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep).

Twins Injuries: Addison Reed: 10-day IL (thumb), Adalberto Mejia: 10-day IL (calf), Miguel Sano: 10-day IL (heel), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (hamstring).