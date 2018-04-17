Former Gov. Tim Pawlenty has raised a staggering $1 million in the race for his old job.

Pawlenty formally entered the race earlier this month but had been fundraising for weeks as he built a campaign. Campaign finance records released Tuesday show the two-term Republican governor raised more than $1 million in three weeks.

That's 10 times his nearest GOP competitor, Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson. And it's nearly five times the amount raised by Johnson and all other Republican candidates combined.

U.S. Rep. Tim Walz led the pack among Democrats by raising $528,000 in the first three months of 2018. And outside political groups are stashing cash in Minnesota, a signal of national interest in the race to replace Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton.