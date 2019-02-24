DETROIT — Joe Pavelski got his fifth career hat trick, including scoring twice in less than a minute late in the second period, to give the San Jose Sharks a 5-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

Defenseman Brent Burns had a goal and assist and defenseman Tim Heed also scored for San Jose, which trailed 3-1 in the middle of the second period.

Defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Logan Couture had two assists each and Aaron Dell made 20 saves.

Sharks star defenseman Erik Karlsson did not play because he aggravated a groin injury in a 4-0 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night.

Defenseman Mike Green had a goal and an assist and Darren Helm and Gustav Nyquist scored for Detroit. Justin Abdelkader had two assists and Jonathan Bernier stopped 32 shots.

Right wing Filip Zadina made his NHL debut for the Red Wings. Zadina, 19, was the sixth overall pick in the 2018 draft. He was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids, where he had 15 goals and 31 points in 45 games.

San Jose scored three times within 2:55 late in the second period to take a 4-3 lead. Pavelski, the team's captain, got the last two, 55 seconds apart.

His power-play goal with 4:10 left in the second tied the game at 3-3 and Pavelski gave the Sharks the lead with 3:15 remaining in the middle period. He completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal with a minute left for his 35th of the season.

Burns brought San Jose within 3-2 with his 13th goal, with 6:10 left in the second period.

Green stretched Detroit's lead to 3-1, eight minutes into the second period. It was his fifth goal.

The Sharks outshot the Red Wings 16-3 in the middle period and 32-8 over the last two periods.

Heed opened the scoring 3:46 into the game with his second goal of the season.

Helm's sixth goal tied it with 5:21 left in the first period and Nyquist gave Detroit a 2-1 lead with 37 seconds remaining in the first by scoring his 16th goal.

NOTES: Madison Bowey, who was acquired by Detroit in a trade with the Washington Capitals on Friday, was a healthy scratch. ... Vlasic reached 300 points in his career.

UP NEXT:

San Jose: Visits Boston on Tuesday.

Detroit: Hosts Montreal on Tuesday.