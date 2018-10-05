ST. PAUL, Minn. — Republican Rep. Erik Paulsen and Democratic challenger Dean Phillips are taking their close congressional race to the debate stage.

Friday's debate hosted by Minnesota Public Radio News was just the second debate in an election that's been fought largely on the airwaves. Outside political groups have spent more on ads in Minnesota's 3rd Congressional District than almost any seat in the country as Democrats seek to capitalize on President Donald Trump's unpopularity in the suburbs.

Paulsen and Phillips spent nearly half of their 50-minute debate discussing their advertisements.

Paulsen also defended his support of the massive tax cut bill he helped write and pass in late 2017. Phillips wouldn't answer whether he would have voted for the bill during the debate but told reporters afterward he would have voted no.