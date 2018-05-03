NEW YORK — Super model Paulina Porizkova and rocker Ric Ocasek have separated after 28 years of marriage.
Porizkova announced on Instagram on Wednesday they have not been a couple "for the past year."
The pair first met while filming the music video for the Cars' song "Drive" in 1984 and were together last month when 74-year-old Ocasek was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.
They have two children.
The 53-year-old actress says their family is "a well built car." But she says "as a bicycle, my husband and I no longer pedal in unison."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Giuliani comments on Stormy payment raise legal questions
Rudy Giuliani's revelation that President Donald Trump reimbursed his personal attorney for a $130,000 payment to a porn star to keep her quiet about an alleged affair is raising new legal questions, including whether the president and his campaign violated campaign finance laws.
Home & Garden
Texas officials ignore dioxin spread in Houston waterways
Evelyn and Jerome Matula were still polka-dancing newlyweds in 1950 when they spotted a half-finished cottage in the woods along the San Jacinto River east of Houston. It seemed idyllic, with panoramic views and a sandy path to the river, where their three children and later their grandchildren fished. Now, the retired refinery worker and former educator fear their kin were poisoned by carcinogenic dioxin in the fish and well water.
National
The Latest: Trump says 'retainer' covered porn star payment
The Latest on President Donald Trump and money paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels (all times local):
Celebrities
Hearing scheduled in Rose McGowan drug possession case
A judge is scheduled to hear evidence on whether a drug possession charge in Virginia against actress Rose McGowan should go forward.
National
Transgender inmate says she was raped amid prison lawsuit
A transgender inmate who is suing Colorado's corrections agency says she was raped at a men's prison hours after a federal judge denied her request to block the prison from keeping her in a disciplinary unit, according to court records and the woman's attorney.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.