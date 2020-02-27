NEW YORK — Pauly Paulicap scored 16 points as Manhattan defeated Marist 65-56 on Wednesday night.
Samir Stewart had 13 points for Manhattan (12-14, 8-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Tykei Greene added 12 points. Christian Hinckson had nine points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Braden Bell led Marist (7-19, 6-11) with a career-high 20 points — the first 20-point game of his career. Tyler Saint-Furcy added 11 points and four steals while Michael Cubbage had nine rebounds and seven assists.
Manhattan matches up against Monmouth on the road on Sunday. Marist matches up against Siena at home on Friday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Taking flight: Air Force training gives Twins prospect Jax an edge
Last season, Griffin Jax became the first Air Force graduate ever to reach Class AAA, and it's possible he could make even more history by winding up in Minnesota later this summer.
Gophers
No. 10 Creighton's streak puts 1st Big East title in sight
A season that started with low expectations could finish at unprecedented heights for Creighton.
Gophers
Dread's late 3 lifts No. 16 Penn State over Rutgers
Patrick Chambers wants No. 16 Penn State to develop a killer instinct.
Gophers
Souhan: Latest collapse could prevent Oturu, Carr from NCAA opportunity
The Gophers' epic loss to Maryland might seal their NCAA fate, and could limit the number of times we get to see Daniel Oturu and Marcus Carr together.
Gophers
Gophers women's basketball returns to Iowa, its house of horrors
The Gophers have lost nine straight in Iowa City since January of 2007.