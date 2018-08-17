GOTHENBURG, Sweden — England's Paul Waring birdied four of the last seven holes Friday for a 7-under 63 and a share of the Nordea Masters lead with Scotland's Scott Jamison.
"It was another great day," Waring said. "Perhaps a little kamikaze at times but I scored really well with the exception of a three-putt on 14 but the rest of the day was very good. Finishing with one birdie is nice so three is even sweeter."
Jamison birdied the last three for a 65 to match Waring at 11-under 129 at Hills Golf Club.
"I feel like I took a few of my chances out there, which was nice," Jamison said. "There was a couple of loose shots but that's golf."
South Africa's Thomas Aiken was two strokes back after a 65. American Hunter Stewart (68) was 7 under along with Scotland's Bradley Neil (66) and England's Lee Slattery (69). Germany's Martin Kaymer had his second straight 67 to top the group at 6 under.
Dru Love, the son of PGA Tour player Davis Love III, missed the cut with rounds of 71 and 72.
