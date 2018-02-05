Singer-songwriter Paul Simon has scheduled his farewell concert tour, and it includes a Twin Cities show in June, promoters announced Monday.

The 76-year-old member of the Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Fame and Kennedy Center honoree kicks off his two-month “Homeward Bound — The Farewell Tour” in Vancouver, B.C., on May 16, with stops all across North America and in Europe.

Simon’s Twin Cities show will be June 8 at the Xcel Energy Center. Tickets go on sale to the general public Saturday at 10 a.m. Prices range from $46.50 to $532 before fees. More information, include other purchase opportunities starting as soon as Tuesday, is at ticketmaster.com.

“I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I’d consider bringing my performing career to a natural end,” read a statement from Simon that accompanied the tour announcement. “Now I know: It feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief. ... I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all to the audiences who heard something in my music that touched their hearts.”

His appearance at the X will come nearly two years after his previous Twin Cities concert, that being at the much more intimate Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis.

In his more than 50 years as a musician, singer and composer, many of those with Art Garfunkel, Simon has created some of the biggest hits in a range of genres, from folk to rock to African rhythms to pop ballads.

With Simon & Garfunkel, he wrote and performed “The Sound of Silence,” “Mrs. Robinson” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water” among others.

Post-Garfunkel, his hits have included “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover,” “Kodachrome,” “Loves Me Like A Rock,” “Mother and Child Reunion,” “Late In The Evening” and “You Can Call Me Al.”