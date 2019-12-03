NEW YORK — Paul Simon, world renowned singer-songwriter, has a lot to say about a book called "The Life You Can Save," and its author, Peter Singer.

Singer is the philosopher and Princeton University professor who helped pioneer the concept of animal rights and has since been a leading force for philanthropy and the ethics of giving. His admirers range from Simon to Warren Buffett to Bill Gates.

A decade ago, he published "The Life You Can Save," a widely read political-philanthropic guide for ways to fight poverty. Singer has completed a new edition, which comes out this week, and Simon is helping with the promotion.