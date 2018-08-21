– Ervin Santana’s visit to the Twins’ hand specialist didn’t go as well as hoped on Tuesday, and while further tests have been scheduled, Twins manager Paul Molitor said, “it’s becoming a little less likely he’s going to pitch here” again in 2018.

Santana had x-rays taken of his pitching hand Tuesday after an examination by Dr. Thomas Varecka in Minneapolis, Molitor said, and “there was some concern about what he saw.” Santana will undergo a magnetic resonance imaging exam on Wednesday, and the Twins don’t want to make any decisions or announcements about his status until the results of the MRI are in.

But Santana, who went on the disabled list Sunday after reporting increasing discomfort in his right middle finger, appears unlikely to be cleared to pitch again anytime soon. “I’m not sure where it’s going to go,” Molitor said. “There’s going to be communication from people that have seen him in the past, to Dr. Varecka, to our [medical] staff, and try to come to some kind of consensus [about] what the next step is going to be.

After undergoing surgery to remove calcium deposits in early February, Santana, 35, missed nearly four months of the season. He pitched only five times for the Twins, between July 25 and Aug. 16, and the results weren’t encouraging: an 8.03 ERA, a fastball that averaged only 89 mph, and, he revealed this week, a return of the pain in his finger.

The Twins own a $14 million option on next year, but are likely to pay a $1 million buyout instead and allow Santana to become a free agent.

On the field, it’s “Michael Kopech Day” at Guaranteed Rate Field, with Chicago’s highly regarded pitching prospect, acquired when Chicago traded Chris Sale to Boston, making his major-league debut.

There’s plenty of hype around the city for the righthander, who will face Jose Berrios for the Twins, but Molitor said the Twins’ hitters won’t be awed.

“I don’t know if it’s going to mean a lot to Joe Mauer to face this guy’s debut today,” Molitor said. “But his name’s out there. Everybody knows about this kid. … Hopefully it’s memorable for him, in maybe not such a positive way.”

Here are the lineups for tonight’s game:

TWINS

Mauer 1B

Rosario LF

Polanco SS

Sano 3B

Kepler CF

Forsythe 2B

Cave RF

Grossman DH

Wilson C

Berrios RHP

WHITE SOX

Anderson SS

Sanchez 3B

Davidson 1B

Palka DH

Garcia RF

Delmonico LF

Moncada 2B

Narvaez C

Engel CF

Kopech RHP