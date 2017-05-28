Paul Magers and four other television and radio veterans are the next inductees into the Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

The Pavek Museum of Broadcasting made its 2017 selections known last week. Along with Magers, who recently retired from anchor duties in Los Angeles after a bout with alcoholism, the others are John Hines of WCCO Radio (AM 830), Joe Soucheray of ESPN Radio (AM 1500), broadcast veteran Paul Stagg, and former KARE-TV (Channel 11) anchor Joan Steffend.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 30 at the museum in St. Louis Park, with public broadcasting journalist Cathy Wurzer as emcee. The hall has inducted 194 members beginning with the inaugural class of 2001.

Magers anchored at KARE from 1983 to 2003, and was reliably atop the television ratings much of that time. He then moved to KCBS-TV and remained there until March.

Hines has been on the air in Minnesota for more than 40 years, with the past five interviewing guests and taking calls on WCCO. He now holds down the 9 a.m. to noon slot. Hines also had a long run at KSTP-AM 1500 with broadcast partner Charlie Bush.

Soucheray is best known on the air as the mayor of the mythical town of “Garage Logic,” where most anything can be figured out in the garage. For decades, the Pioneer Press metro columnist also has been a sports talk fixture on AM 1500.

Staggs’ half-century in the business began at age 15 at KWLM (in Willmar). In the 1960s, he moved to WDAY Radio and WDAY-TV in Fargo, then to the Twin Cities for more 20 years, 18 of them with WCCO Radio and WCCO-Television. He’s also owned radio stations in Princeton and Duluth.

Along with her tenure at KARE, Steffend also hosted HGTV’s “Decorating Cents” and has appeared on television’s “Oprah,” “Live with Regis and Kelly,” “Today” and “Entertainment Tonight.”

Tickets for the ceremony are $150 each and include a one-year museum sponsorship. For more information, visit museumofbroadcasting.org/hall.htm, call the museum at 952-926-8198 or contact Daniel Henry at danny@pavekmuseum.org.