KSTP has announced that Paul Folger, currently an anchor for the ABC affiliate in Oklahoma City, will join its news team on Aug. 1, taking on one of the station's most prominent roles.

Folger will be anchoring the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. broadcasts, instantly making him one of the area's most high-profile TV personalities.

“We could not be happier to welcome Paul to our news family,” news director Anne Wittenborg said via the station's website. "Paul’s dedication to local news and his eagerness to be a part of our community makes him a perfect fit for our team!”

Folger, who has also done stints in Jacksonville, Dallas and North Carolina and Virginia, is filling a void left by Bill Lunn who lost his anchor position last year and left the station this past March.

“I am honored to be a part of KSTP, a station with an amazing legacy,” Folger said. “I am all in! I love the Twin Cities, and I can’t wait to meet all of our viewers.”

It is unclear what broadcasts will feature Folger as a solo act and which ones will feature a co-anchor.